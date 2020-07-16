A memorial service for Richard "Dick" Slaughenhoupt, 89, of Perryville, Parker, who died Saturday, June 20, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, Washington Street, Parker.
A veteran and Masonic service will be held as well as the service by host pastors.
With respect to Mrs. Slaughenhoupt and her present health, it is requested that all attending this service wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
To view or send condolences and to send flowers and sympathy cards, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com
