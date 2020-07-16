1/
Richard "Dick" Slaughenhoupt
A memorial service for Richard "Dick" Slaughenhoupt, 89, of Perryville, Parker, who died Saturday, June 20, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, Washington Street, Parker.
A veteran and Masonic service will be held as well as the service by host pastors.
With respect to Mrs. Slaughenhoupt and her present health, it is requested that all attending this service wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
To view or send condolences and to send flowers and sympathy cards, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Parker - Parker
201 S. Wayne Street
Parker, PA 16049
724.791.2484
