Richard T. McConnell, 69, of Butler passed away peacefully Oct. 22, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 24, 1949, and was the son of the late Thomas and Katherine (Hattz) McConnell.
Rich enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren and his family. In his free time, he also enjoyed woodworking.
He was a U.S. Army Vietnam-era veteran.
He was the husband of Vickie (Jones) McConnell; father of Dan (Misty) McConnell and Eric Geibel; and the brother of Gloria (Ken) McAnallen, Gerald (Sherry) McConnell and William (Adrian) McConnell.
Richard is also survived by his four grandchildren, Ruby, Alurea and Orrin McConnell, and Ethan Geibel.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice.
Services will be held privately.
Arrangements were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019