Richard "Dick" W. Adams, 77, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Butler, passed away on Dec. 13, 2019, at the Sunrise Senior Living at McCandless.
He was born June 9, 1942, in Butler, and was the son of the late Richard G. Adams and the late Margaret E. Eakin.
Dick was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.
In his career, he worked as a teacher, principal and coach. He was employed by the Slippery Rock, Laurel, Grove City and Butler school districts.
Dick is survived by his one son, Richard (Jennifer) Adams of Brecksville, Ohio; two daughters, Beth Rae Macek of Aspinwall, and Amy Adams of Gibsonia; two grandchildren, Madeline Macek and Alexander Macek; and one brother, Uber S. Adams of Butler.
ADAMS - A private burial for Richard "Dick" W. Adams, who died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, took place at Butler County Memorial Park.
Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, c/o PNC Bank, P.O. Box 545240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253-9926 or www.givetochildrens.org.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 19, 2019