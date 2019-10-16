Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard W. Crosby. View Sign Service Information Daugherty Funeral Home 324 4Th St Freeport , PA 16229 (724)-295-3100 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Daugherty Funeral Home 324 4Th St Freeport , PA 16229 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard W. Crosby, 81, of Sarver, Buffalo Township, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Feb. 1, 1938, in Chicora, and was the son of the late Joseph Alexander and the late Pearl Mae (Boehmer) Crosby.

Mr. Crosby was an executive manager for the former Thrift Drug Co. for 41 years, before his retirement in 1998.

He was an active outdoors enthusiast, especially hunting. He also enjoyed working on older model cars, tractors and attending car shows, but his true avocation was caring for animals, especially his pot-bellied pig.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, whom he married June 15, 1957, Jean H. (Queck) Crosby; his children, Debbie (Mark) Sapienza, Richard Jr. (Christine) Crosby, Gary (Carolyn) Crosby, Darel Crosby, Donna (Keith) White and Carolyn (Mike) Nowak; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five nieces; and two nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Nicki Jenkins; one niece; two nephews; his brother, Joseph Crosby; and his sisters, Betty Wolford and Ida Crosby.

CROSBY - The family of Richard W. Crosby, who died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, will receive friends and family for a celebration of his life from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday in the Dennis J. Daugherty Funeral Home, 324 Fourth St., Freeport.

His family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to Hog Heaven Rescue Farm Inc., 2681 Mallory Road, Cochranton, PA 16314.

To leave a condolence, please visit



Richard W. Crosby, 81, of Sarver, Buffalo Township, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.He was born Feb. 1, 1938, in Chicora, and was the son of the late Joseph Alexander and the late Pearl Mae (Boehmer) Crosby.Mr. Crosby was an executive manager for the former Thrift Drug Co. for 41 years, before his retirement in 1998.He was an active outdoors enthusiast, especially hunting. He also enjoyed working on older model cars, tractors and attending car shows, but his true avocation was caring for animals, especially his pot-bellied pig.He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, whom he married June 15, 1957, Jean H. (Queck) Crosby; his children, Debbie (Mark) Sapienza, Richard Jr. (Christine) Crosby, Gary (Carolyn) Crosby, Darel Crosby, Donna (Keith) White and Carolyn (Mike) Nowak; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five nieces; and two nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Nicki Jenkins; one niece; two nephews; his brother, Joseph Crosby; and his sisters, Betty Wolford and Ida Crosby.CROSBY - The family of Richard W. Crosby, who died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, will receive friends and family for a celebration of his life from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday in the Dennis J. Daugherty Funeral Home, 324 Fourth St., Freeport.His family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to Hog Heaven Rescue Farm Inc., 2681 Mallory Road, Cochranton, PA 16314.To leave a condolence, please visit daughertyfh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close