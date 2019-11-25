Richard "Rich" W. Gruca, 76, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Born March 22, 1943, he was the son of the late Walter and Anne Gruca.
Rich selflessly served his country in the United States Navy and for that will be buried with full military honors.
He enjoyed cooking, especially his homemade soups, gardening, fishing and tackling many DIY projects.
Rich will be lovingly remembered for his strong faith, work ethic and sense of humor. He was the life of every party, and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
He was the beloved husband of Connie Gruca; loving father of Rick (Cindy) Gruca, Ron (Cindy) Gruca and Tracy Barron; dear grandfather of Zach, Jacob, Ashley, Lauren, Justin, Emily and Will; great-grandfather of Jonathan; stepfather of Lori (John), Robert (Ellie) and Ryan (Sherry); stepgrandfather of Hannah, Harlee, Ryan and Roman; and brother of Bill (Carol) Gruca, Bob (Pat) Gruca, Dolly Chavez and Maryann (Johnny) Misencik.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret "Peg" Gruca.
GRUCA - Family and friends of Richard (Rich) W. Gruca, who died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Devlin Funeral Home, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ferdinand Parish.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Rochester, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rich's name to a .
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 25, 2019