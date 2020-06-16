Richard W. "Doc" Johnston, 73, of Butler, departed for other shores on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
He was born May 30, 1947, in Butler, and was the son of the late J. Richard and Phyllis Johnston.
After graduating from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served in the medical department aboard the USS Saratoga.
After the service, he worked for Armco/AK Steel for over 30 years until his retirement.
He was an avid bowler, photographer and animation buff. Music, especially jazz and showtunes, always got his toes tapping. He loved to travel by land and by sea, and enjoyed discovering new places alongside his family.
Richard was the beloved husband of Terri (Weisenstein) Johnston for over 46 years; and the loving father of Todd Johnston of West Columbia, S.C., and Sara (Josh) Mariacher of Pittsburgh.
He is also survived by his sisters, Sharon (Bob) Doorn and Barbara Kubala.
JOHNSTON - A graveside prayer service for Richard W. "Doc" Johnston, who died Sunday, June 14, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Greenlawn Burial Estates.
All arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Marine Conservation Institute.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 16, 2020.