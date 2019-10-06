Richard W. (Scotty) Scott, 80, of Cabot passed away peacefully on Oct. 4, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.
He was born March 18, 1939, in Butler, to the late Edward Scott and the late Garnet Bauman Scott.
Scotty worked in the maintenance department at Marmon/Keystone, retiring in April 2000 after 29 years of service.
He was a member of Cabot United Methodist Church.
Scotty was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Scott, whom he married on July 16, 1983; his daughters, Cindy (Barry) Carson of Boyers, and Chris Goines of Grove City; his stepdaughter, Pam (Duck) Keller of Freeport; his stepsons, Harry (Deb) Carson Jr. of Freeport and Jeff (Kerri) Carson of Alva, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; his brother, Roy (Joni) Scott of Butler; his sisters-in-law, Gail Scott of Herman and Marsha (Ron) Weleski of Butler; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Jill Elaine Scott; his grandson, John Spinetti; his brothers, Ed and Rodney Scott; and his sisters, Georgia Luchkiw and Beverly Haley.
SCOTT - Friends of Richard W. (Scotty) Scott, who died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Thompson- Miller Funeral Home, 124 East North Street, Butler.
Funeral services will be held immediately following at 7 p.m. with Pastor Jack Hartman officiating.
Private burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
