Richard Welter Sr., 82, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
He was born Sept. 14, 1938, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late William Sr. and Margaret Welter.
Richard retired from Armco after 32 years.
He enjoyed camping, hunting, ATVs and was a member of the NRA.
Richard was the loving husband of Carol (Jones) Welter for over 63 years; the father of Richard (Gina) Welter Jr. and Jeffrey Welter; the brother of Lois Zellefrow, Marlene Nagle and Carol Shay- Boarts; and the grandfather of Jennifer, Justin, Jason, Alexander and Roxanne.
Richard is also survived by three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his brothers, William P. Welter Jr., Norman Welter and Ronald Welter.
WELTER - Services for Richard Welter Sr., who died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, will be held privately and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
.