Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-6706 Service 12:00 PM Chapel at Union Cemetery, 1720 Sunset Blvd., Steubenville Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM home of Marc and Carolyn Mendelson



Born June 25, 1942, in Steubenville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Sidney and Alice (May) Weisberger.

During his 44-year tenure at Butler County Community College, Bill taught European, American and Western civilization history, and sociology and biography. When called upon, he also taught economics, merchandising and the history of medicine. He enjoyed helping students plan their future careers.

Dr. Weisberger was a graduate of Steubenville High School. He received his BSFS at Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and his M.A. in history from Duquesne University. Bill obtained his Ph.D. in modern European and intellectual history from the University of Pittsburgh in 1980. He achieved full professorship at BC3.

Bill was a 32nd Degree F&AM of Lodge 45 of Steubenville, Ohio. He belonged to the Aladdin Shriners, Scottish Rite Research Society and the Philalethes Society.

He was a publishing author and editor of numerous books on modern European and intellectual history, Masonic history, and on hundreds of biographical and journal entries.

Bill liked to collect books, play bridge and tennis, swim, and watch baseball and football.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Patricia (Bernstein) Weisberger; a daughter, Carolyn W. Mendelson and her husband, Marc, of Pittsburgh; a brother, Phillip L. Weisberger and his wife, Joyce, of Carmel, Ind.; his aunt, Melva D. Weisberger of Steubenville, Ohio; his uncle, Alfred Perlstein of California; a sister-in-law, Ellen B. Barrett of Elkins Park, Pa.; and also several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. Weisberger was a member of Rodef Shalom Congregation in Pittsburgh.

WEISBERGER - A Masonic service and burial for Richard William "Bill" Weisberger, who died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, will be held at noon Friday at the Chapel at Union Cemetery, 1720 Sunset Blvd., Steubenville, Ohio.

The family will be receiving visitors from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday at the home of Marc and Carolyn Mendelson.

Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Online condolences may be made at







