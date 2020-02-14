Guest Book View Sign Service Information Van Matre Funeral Home - Cambridge Springs 335 Venango Ave Cambridge Springs , PA 16403 (814)-398-2413 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard William White, 77, of Cambridge Springs, Pa., died peacefully at home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, after an extended illness.

Born Jan. 31, 1943, in Grove City, he was the son of the late Dominic Joseph White and the late Elizabeth Leona Russo White.

After the untimely death of Richard's loving mother in 1949, Dominic wed Mary Fatobeno Lovaglio White in 1951, and a larger and loving family was formed. Throughout his lifetime however, Richard was greatly appreciative of the love shared with the Russo family.

Richard graduated from Grove City High School in 1960, and then graduated from Youngstown State University in 1968, with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

He spent much of his career in the hardware industry, specializing in franchise establishment and support, as well as in regional product development and sales while employed by companies such as Western Auto, Ace Hardware, American Hardware, Tel-o-Post and HWI.

A commitment to family was always a resounding theme in Richard's life. He met his future wife, Carol Ann Craig, at Geneva on the Lake in September of 1964. They wed in Butler on June 11, 1966, and were married for over 53 years.

Together, Richard and Carol raised two sons in Cambridge Springs, continuously affording much love and support. As Richard's health declined, his bond with Carol grew even stronger, and their love for each other grew evermore apparent.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his two sons and their wives, Michael and Kimberly White of Cambridge Springs, Pa., as well as Christopher and Jennifer White of Lewisburg, W.Va. His seven beloved grandchildren include Eric White, Samantha White, Christopher White and Michayle White of Pennsylvania, as well as Nicholas White, Ryan White and Luke White of West Virginia.

His surviving siblings and family include the following (great-nieces and great-nephews), his sister, Emily Benko; his sister-in-law, Chieko Lovaglio; his sister-in-law, Sherry Lovaglio Meinke; his nephew, Richard Benko and wife, Mary (Shawn, Richard, Paul and Anna Jo); his nephew, John Benko and wife, Karen (Jessica, Jaran, John Ryan, Jade and Devon); his nephew, Vince Alessio and wife, Paula (Theresa); his nephew, Joseph Alessio; his niece, Mary Alessio; his nephew, Rudolph Sansotta and his wife, Roxanne (Patrick); his nephew, Dennis Sansotta and his wife, Pamela (Joshua and Justin); his nephew, David Sansotta; his nephew, Gary Bell and his wife, Christine (Amanda); his nephew, Dominic White and his wife, Deborah (Adam, Andrew and Brittani); his niece, Elizabeth White; his niece, Chris First and her husband, Shawn (Casey and Ryan); his nephew, Joseph Lovaglio and his wife, Sandra (Joseph); his nephew, James Lovaglio; Melinda Lovaglio (Kaly and Kara); his sister-in-law, Kathy Ford; his brother-in-law, Thomas Craig and sister-in-law, Carol Craig; his nephew, James Tincha and his wife, Patricia (Justin, Brittany and Brandy); his nephew, Thomas Tincha and his wife, Deborah (Shannon and Hannah); his niece, Lisa Barto and her husband, Daniel (Ryan, Lexee); his nephew, Mark Tincha and his wife, Malissa (Luke, Taylor and Jesse); his niece, Kelly Giles and her husband, John (Zoe and Zachary); his nephew, Thomas C. Craig and wife, Monica (Grant, Ian and Lance); his niece, Heather Ford; his niece, Tiffiny Ford; his nephew, John Ford (Ellie); numerous great-great nieces and great-nephews; and numerous cousins who were dear to his heart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jackson Craig and his mother-in-law, Ethel Mack Craig; his sister, Lena Alessio and his brother-in-law, James Alessio; his sister, Joanne Sansotta and his brother-in-law, Rudolph Sansotta; his brother, Joseph White; his brother, Salvatore (Sam) Lovaglio; his brother, Donald White and sister-in-law, Marian White; his brother, Donald Lovaglio; his brother-in-law, Edward Benko; his sister-in-law, Colleen Tincha and his brother-in-law, George (Tubby) Tincha; his brother-in-law, David Ford; his niece, Tammy Lovaglio; his niece, Lucia Lovaglio; his niece, Sharon Rackie; his nephew, Thomas Curtis Craig; his great-niece, Jenna Benko; his great-niece, Melissa Barto; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who were dear to his heart

In addition to a beautifully large immediate and extended family, Richard had many friendships, old and new, originating from all periods of his life that added meaning and created wonderful memories. So many of these referenced relationships were the source of the great stories for which Richard was known. His loving and generous heart will be greatly missed and will be forever appreciated by many.

WHITE - A memorial and celebration of life service for Richard William White, who died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, is planned to begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 23285 Wilkie Road, Cambridge Springs, Pa., with a dinner to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .

To send condolences, please visit



Donations

