Rick Choff, 70, of Butler, passed away Jan. 30 after a courageous four and a half-year long battle with cancer.
Rick was born in Butler in 1949 and was the son of his late mother, Lucy Choff.
He was an extremely hard-working man his entire life.
Rick was known to be kind, compassionate, caring and loving, while often being very sarcastic. He was a devoted husband and a wonderful father. Above all, he showed his family how much he loved and appreciated them on a daily basis.
His life's motto was "this is a temporary inconvenience for permanent improvement," as was his struggle with cancer to meet his Lord.
Rick was the beloved husband of Blanche (Thompson) Choff, whom he had been with for nearly 30 years; and the father of Kelly (Lane) Jewart, Keith Choff, Lori (Tom) Maihle, Lloyd Schnur, Ray (Kelly) Schnur and Shayna (DJ) Campbell. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
CHOFF - Friends of Rick Choff, who died Jan. 30, will be received 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Service immediately following in the funeral home.
Rick's family would like to offer a very special thanks to Heather and Megan from Concordia Visiting Nurses and Good Samaritan Hospice.
Donations may be made to the Salvation Army.
Please visit spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020