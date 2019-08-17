Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Christine Barnhart. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Graveside service 4:00 PM St. Patrick Cemetery in Sugar Creek Twp., Armstrong Co. Send Flowers Obituary

Rita Christine Knoll Barnhart, 86, died peacefully on Tuesday at Carriage Green in Connecticut.

Rita was one of 12 children, born of Mary Black Knoll and Frank Knoll, and raised in Chicora.

Her beloved siblings are as follows, Agnes Pfaff (deceased), Charles Knoll (deceased), Mary Geibel, Monica Glynn, Francis Knoll (deceased), John Knoll (deceased), Bernie Huefner, Father Lester Knoll, Thomas Knoll, Ed Knoll (deceased) and Betty Neff.

Her education earned her a bachelor's degree from Duquesne University and a graduate degree from the University of Tulsa, Okla.

She was the mother to Brian (deceased July 10, 2019), Eric, Amy, Kirk and Myles.

Rita was the grandmother to Dani, Ian, Ben and Alixandra.

Rita lived in a great many places due to the work of her deceased husband, Raymond Barnhart, but made her final home in Rye Brook, N.Y., for almost two decades, where she greatly enjoyed her friends.

Rita had many passions, but playing the piano and cooking were her two primary ones. She was extremely accomplished in both performing professionally and writing a cookbook, "Nutmeg."

Rita was a devoted teacher for many years and was "Teacher of the Year" in one of her final years teaching in Dallas, Texas, where she had lived for over 30 years.

Rita always gave back to every community she resided in through her immense volunteer work. Her two primary ones were teaching ESL in Dallas and helping at The Den for Grieving Children in Greenwich, Conn.

Rita's greatest joy was her family. Throughout her life, no matter where she lived, she drove great distances to stay in close contact with her children, grandchildren, siblings and their families. She especially treasured those relationships.

Rita was a beautiful, brilliant and creative woman, who was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed greatly.

BARNHART - A graveside service for Rita Christine Knoll Barnhart, who died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at St. Patrick Cemetery in Sugar Creek Township, Armstrong County. Service will be officiated by the Rev. Lester Knoll, OFM, Cap. A dinner will follow at Cindy's Place.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

In lieu of flowers, please consider joining her in helping The Den for Grieving Children/Family Center, 40 Arch St., Greenwich, CT 06830, or online at

Condolences may be sent by visiting



Rita Christine Knoll Barnhart, 86, died peacefully on Tuesday at Carriage Green in Connecticut.Rita was one of 12 children, born of Mary Black Knoll and Frank Knoll, and raised in Chicora.Her beloved siblings are as follows, Agnes Pfaff (deceased), Charles Knoll (deceased), Mary Geibel, Monica Glynn, Francis Knoll (deceased), John Knoll (deceased), Bernie Huefner, Father Lester Knoll, Thomas Knoll, Ed Knoll (deceased) and Betty Neff.Her education earned her a bachelor's degree from Duquesne University and a graduate degree from the University of Tulsa, Okla.She was the mother to Brian (deceased July 10, 2019), Eric, Amy, Kirk and Myles.Rita was the grandmother to Dani, Ian, Ben and Alixandra.Rita lived in a great many places due to the work of her deceased husband, Raymond Barnhart, but made her final home in Rye Brook, N.Y., for almost two decades, where she greatly enjoyed her friends.Rita had many passions, but playing the piano and cooking were her two primary ones. She was extremely accomplished in both performing professionally and writing a cookbook, "Nutmeg."Rita was a devoted teacher for many years and was "Teacher of the Year" in one of her final years teaching in Dallas, Texas, where she had lived for over 30 years.Rita always gave back to every community she resided in through her immense volunteer work. Her two primary ones were teaching ESL in Dallas and helping at The Den for Grieving Children in Greenwich, Conn.Rita's greatest joy was her family. Throughout her life, no matter where she lived, she drove great distances to stay in close contact with her children, grandchildren, siblings and their families. She especially treasured those relationships.Rita was a beautiful, brilliant and creative woman, who was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed greatly.BARNHART - A graveside service for Rita Christine Knoll Barnhart, who died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at St. Patrick Cemetery in Sugar Creek Township, Armstrong County. Service will be officiated by the Rev. Lester Knoll, OFM, Cap. A dinner will follow at Cindy's Place.Arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.In lieu of flowers, please consider joining her in helping The Den for Grieving Children/Family Center, 40 Arch St., Greenwich, CT 06830, or online at www.familycenters.org Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close