Rita D. (Derrig) McMeekin, 96, formerly of Plum Borough, died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, surrounded by family in her home in Butler.
Rita was born in Rankin, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Ann (Reilly) Derrig, and the stepdaughter of Nellie Derrig.
Rita was the devoted mother of nine children, Mary Ellen McMeekin, Martina P. (Thomas Johnson) McMeekin, Thomas J. (Karen) McMeekin, Dr. Margaret McMeekin, Marcia J. (Lonnie) Parcel, David M. (Debra) McMeekin, Michelle A. (Douglas) Glentzer, Charles P. (Christine) McMeekin and Richard McMeekin.
Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Thomas J. McMeekin Jr.; her twin sister, Martina Derrig O'Leary; and her other siblings, Michael Derrig, Helen Mae Slevin, Elizabeth Hydak, Margaret Shaner, William Derrig and Johanna McShane.
MCMEEKIN - A celebration of life and memorial Mass for Rita D. (Derrig) McMeekin, who died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, will be announced at a later, post-COVID date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
