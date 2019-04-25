Rita T. Viola, 88, of Cranberry Township, formerly of McCandless and Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Wednesday.
She was born Jan. 28, 1931, and was the daughter of Joseph and Rosalie Larocca.
Rita was the beloved wife of Frank A. Viola Jr., whom she married on June 27, 1955; loving mother of Diana (Tony) Cotellese, and Frank J. (Debbie) Viola Sr.; dear grandmother of Michael (Renata) Santucci, Jessica Viola (fiancé Charles Rapuano), Nichole Santucci (Jason Hertweck), and Frank J. Viola Jr. (Mandy Clark); great-grandmother of Anthony and Sophia Rita Santucci; and special great-grandmother of Eres and Lordyn; the sister of Rosalind; and the sister-in-law of Michael (Florence) Viola.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Rose (Louis) Romano; her brother, John (Betty) Larocca; her sisters-in-law, Mary (James) Tomasello, Margaret (Louis) Magnotta and Louise (Domenic) Presto; and her brother-in-law, Nicholas.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
VIOLA - Family and friends of Rita T. Viola, who died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.
A Mass of a Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Teresa of Avila Parish.
Entombment will follow at Allegheny County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at , or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh Pa 15237.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019