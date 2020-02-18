On Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, Robert A. Berg Sr., 73, of Cranberry Township passed away.

He was the son of the late Josephine and Raymond A. Berg Sr.; husband of Susan (Finnegan) Berg; father of Robert A. Berg Jr., Steven (Erin) Berg and Christopher A. Berg; grandfather of Joshua, Jacob, Jenna and Jackson Berg, Jordan and Charli Berg; brother of Regina "Jeannie" Berg and the late Raymond A. Berg Jr.; brother-in-law of Donna Berg, Denny (Pauline) Finnegan, Dan Finnegan, Tony (Phyllis) Finnegan and Cindy (Rich) Gigliotti; and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

BERG - The family of Robert A. Berg Sr., who died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue.

Closing prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home followed by the procession to the cemetery.

A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery, 204 Cemetery Lane, Ross Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the , 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.



