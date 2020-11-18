Robert A. Black, 59, of Butler passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 23, 1961, in Butler, and was the son of Bernard R. Black and the late Louise (Kemper) Black.
Robert received his bachelor's degree from Edinboro University, and was a member of Community Alliance Church.
He loved hunting, fishing, animals, watching Pittsburgh sports, and playing cards with his family.
Bob had worked at LabChem.
Surviving are his father, Bernard R. Black of Butler; four sisters, Carol (Ken) Sparks of St. Augustine, Fla., Mary Lee (Chuck) Tompkins of Butler, Donna (Scott) Geibel of East Butler, and Janet (Brian) Fulmer of Butler; his brother, Rick (Susan) Black of Butler; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Peanut.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise K. Black.
BLACK - Private visitation and service for Robert A. Black, who died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, were held at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Butler.
.