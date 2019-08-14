Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bobby" A. Hudeck Jr., 56, of Butler passed away on Sunday at Atlantic General Hospital in Ocean City, Md.

Born July 18, 1963, in New Kensington, he was the son of Dolores Golon Hudeck of Cabot, and the late Robert A. Hudeck Sr.

Bobby graduated from Knoch High School in 1981, and obtained his bachelor's degree from Penn State University in 1985.

In April, he marked his 20th year with FedEx Freight in Gibsonia, where he was an operations supervisor.

An avid runner and sports fan, Bobby loved the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Penn State football. He was a member of the Penn State Alumni Association.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, the former Lori Lucarelli, whom he married on June 23, 2001; his three children, Christine (Matthew) Duff of Valencia, Joseph (Bridget) Hudeck of Gibsonia, and Patricia Hudeck of Butler; six grandchildren, Adeline, Annabelle, Izzy and Miles Hudeck, and Liam and Ben Duff; a stepson, Michael (Melissa) Lucarelli of Ellwood City; two stepgrandchildren, Christian and Alex Lucarelli; two aunts, Monica Klimashko and Debbie Pierce; his close friends, Bunnie Dauphew and Wayne O'Daugherty; his FedEx Freight family; and the other 106,571 fellow fans who fill Beaver Stadium on football Saturdays.

HUDECK - Friends of Robert "Bobby" A. Hudeck Jr., who died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Charles Bober of Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church officiating.

A celebration of Bobby's life will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Saxonburg Fire Hall, 155 Pittsburgh St., Saxonburg.

