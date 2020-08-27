Robert A. Semler, 87, of Middlesex Township passed away Aug. 26, 2020.
Born on Jan. 21, 1933, in Shaler Township, he was the son of the late William and Agnes Wagner Semler.
A U.S. Army veteran, Robert was a longtime truck driver and a member of Teamsters Local 249.
He was a devoted member of Holy Sepulcher Church, and loved being with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be dearly missed.
He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Doman Semler.
He was the loving father of William (Pam) Semler, Delores (Jim) Golembiewski, Robert (Bonnie) Semler and Diane (Jeff) Aiken; and the brother of William Semler, Jean Byrne, Joseph Semler, Geraldine Saber, Mary Semler, Agnes Marlovits, Hilda Gilg, Barbara Halliwell, and the late Albert and Charles Semler.
He was the proud grandfather of Michael (Jessica) Semler, Adam and Laura Golembiewski, Erica (Pablo) Alvarez, Mallory (Alex) Whisler, Madison Semler, Jason Aiken and Julie (John) Watts.
He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Penelope, Grayson, Mason, Lucas and Owen.
SEMLER - Friends of Robert A. Semler, who died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Sepulcher Church, Glade Mills.
Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Dorseyville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Sepulcher Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler, PA 16002.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
.