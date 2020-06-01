Robert A. "Robbie" Smith II
Robert A. "Robbie" Smith II, 31, of Butler, went to be with God Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
He was born in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26, 1988, to Tracey (Bob) Smith and Richard (Lisa) Kuhns.
Robbie was known for his genuine character, having a "heart of gold" and loving life.
He enjoyed the outdoors, cooking, grilling, and sports, but was known best for playing guitar.
Above all else, he loved his children and spending every moment with them.
Along with his parents, Robbie is survived by his children, Lilly Mae, Mansen Alan, and Nessa Rayne; and his siblings Kenny, Ashley, Alexis and Ariel. He also is survived by his grandmothers, Bev Wesley and Sis Barton; and his great-grandparents, Retta (Bud) Lendyk.
Robbie was preceded in death by his grandfather, Rich Kuhns.
SMITH - Viewing and funeral for Robert A. "Robbie" Smith II, who died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, will be held privately at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 1, 2020.
