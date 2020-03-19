Robert A. Zaborowski Sr., 81, of Cabot, passed away on March 17, 2020, at his home prayerfully surrounded by his family.
Cancer claimed his body. God claimed his soul.
Born Nov. 17, 1938, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of John Zaborowski and Ida Nickel Zaborowski.
Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956 until 1958, as well as all six of his brothers.
He worked as a laborer for J&L Steel in Hazelwood for 47 years, retiring in 1997.
Bob was an avid Steelers fan, he loved farming, family vacations and going to casinos. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Carol (Spreng) Zaborowski, whom he married May 16, 1959; three sons, Robert A. Zaborowski Jr. of Cabot, Joseph W. (Kathleen) Zaborowski of Brackenridge, and George M. Zaborowski of Cabot; three daughters, Connie L. Gloster of Cabot, Pam Zaborowski of Cabot, and Jennifer (Dan) Mele of Cabot; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Joann Bakaj of Pittsburgh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Charles, John, Tom, Billy, Hank and Fred; and three sisters, Agnes Steinkirshner, Jeanie Landon and Irene Craig; and two grandsons.
ZABOROWSKI - A memorial service for Robert A. Zaborowski Sr., who died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, will be planned and held at a later date.
Bob would want everyone to be protected and safe, due to the current health concerns and recommendations.
Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the s.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020