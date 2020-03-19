Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. "Bob" Zaborowski. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert A. Zaborowski Sr., 81, of Cabot, passed away on March 17, 2020, at his home prayerfully surrounded by his family.

Cancer claimed his body. God claimed his soul.

Born Nov. 17, 1938, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of John Zaborowski and Ida Nickel Zaborowski.

Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956 until 1958, as well as all six of his brothers.

He worked as a laborer for J&L Steel in Hazelwood for 47 years, retiring in 1997.

Bob was an avid Steelers fan, he loved farming, family vacations and going to casinos. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Carol (Spreng) Zaborowski, whom he married May 16, 1959; three sons, Robert A. Zaborowski Jr. of Cabot, Joseph W. (Kathleen) Zaborowski of Brackenridge, and George M. Zaborowski of Cabot; three daughters, Connie L. Gloster of Cabot, Pam Zaborowski of Cabot, and Jennifer (Dan) Mele of Cabot; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Joann Bakaj of Pittsburgh.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Charles, John, Tom, Billy, Hank and Fred; and three sisters, Agnes Steinkirshner, Jeanie Landon and Irene Craig; and two grandsons.

ZABOROWSKI - A memorial service for Robert A. Zaborowski Sr., who died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, will be planned and held at a later date.

Bob would want everyone to be protected and safe, due to the current health concerns and recommendations.

Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the s.

Please visit







Robert A. Zaborowski Sr., 81, of Cabot, passed away on March 17, 2020, at his home prayerfully surrounded by his family.Cancer claimed his body. God claimed his soul.Born Nov. 17, 1938, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of John Zaborowski and Ida Nickel Zaborowski.Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956 until 1958, as well as all six of his brothers.He worked as a laborer for J&L Steel in Hazelwood for 47 years, retiring in 1997.Bob was an avid Steelers fan, he loved farming, family vacations and going to casinos. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.Surviving are his wife, Carol (Spreng) Zaborowski, whom he married May 16, 1959; three sons, Robert A. Zaborowski Jr. of Cabot, Joseph W. (Kathleen) Zaborowski of Brackenridge, and George M. Zaborowski of Cabot; three daughters, Connie L. Gloster of Cabot, Pam Zaborowski of Cabot, and Jennifer (Dan) Mele of Cabot; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Joann Bakaj of Pittsburgh.He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Charles, John, Tom, Billy, Hank and Fred; and three sisters, Agnes Steinkirshner, Jeanie Landon and Irene Craig; and two grandsons.ZABOROWSKI - A memorial service for Robert A. Zaborowski Sr., who died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, will be planned and held at a later date.Bob would want everyone to be protected and safe, due to the current health concerns and recommendations.Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, has been entrusted with arrangements.Memorial donations may be made to the s.Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.