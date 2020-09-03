Robert "Bob" Allen Roenigk, 62, of Natrona Heights passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, after a battle and strong fight with cancer. Bob was the sixth child of W.L. Roenigk and Jeanne Roenigk of Sarver.
A 1975 graduate of Freeport High School, Bob began his career in truck driving. He was not only an owner-operator, who leased his truck to W.L. Roenigk, but also was a load broker with his vehicles, and a company driver for Wayne W. Sells and Freeport Transport Inc.
Bob was the "big man" who helped oversee the W.L.R. Co. Trucking Division as a dispatcher and a driver concierge. He loved driving so much that he continued working up until three weeks before his passing.
Bob left a large, loving impression with everyone he knew and he cared dearly for all. He often would say "Love You" at the end of his conversation or partings and would wait to see if it was said in return.
Bob was proud of his family and enjoyed working on the farm with his children and grandchildren. He took time when off the road to visit with his friends. Bob could never pass up a good beer and a great story. God's mercy was giving him the time to say his goodbyes; it was indeed the best gift that he could have received.
As an individual who deeply loved the old ways of life, Bob could often be found spending his time bailing hay, tending his gardens, working on his tractor, and watching old Western movies. He loved anything that had a "rustic look" and believed in cherishing antique and old items.
Bob was a loving husband, who treated his wife like a "cowboy that loved his bride." He would often sit on the wooden front porch swing beside her and quietly swing by her side. Bob would protect her name and stand by her honor, no matter what. He was the John Wayne of his time and will always be remembered as the large man with an ever-larger heart.
Bob is survived by his wife, Janet Roenigk of Natrona Heights; his children, James (Hannah) Gonzales of Broken Arrow, Okla., Robert (Crystal) Gonzales of Templeton, Pa., Nicholas Gonzales of Natrona Heights, Zane (Bethany) Clark of Brackenridge, Jacob (Carly) Roenigk of Sarver, and Luke Roenigk of Cheswick; and his grandchildren, Heidi Marroquin, Robert Gonzales Jr., Layla Schwickrath, Terry Gonzales, Noah Gonzales, Nicholas Gonzales, Hunter Gonzales, Miles Clark and Torren Clark.
He is also survived by five brothers and four sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, W.L. Roenigk; and two brothers, W.L. Roenigk Jr. and Fred Keville.
ROENIGK - Family and friends of Robert "Bob" Allen Roenigk, who died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, are welcome from noon until 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at R.J. Slater Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington.
The service at 8 p.m. will follow the viewing at the funeral home.
Due to the current social restrictions and respect for the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
