The Rev. Robert Brierly McCrumb II, 79, of Volant, Washington Township, passed away at UPMC Jameson Hospital on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

He was born in New Castle on May 27, 1940, to Robert Brierly McCrumb and Elizabeth Hall Rose McCrumb.

He married Sarah "Sally" May Brown on Oct. 12, 1963. Bob graduated from New Castle High School in 1958, later Muskingum College in 1962, and after that Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in 1965.

Rev. McCrumb presided as a clergyman at Stoneboro Presbyterian Church from 1965 to 1970; and at Mars United Presbyterian Church in Mars from 1970 to 2005, where he retired and continued to serve as pastor emeritus.

He served as interim pastor at Jefferson Center Presbyterian Church in Saxonburg from 2007 to 2009.

He enjoyed raising sheep and had five different breeds.

He had served as the moderator for the Beaver-Butler Presbytery and was member and past president of the Rich-Mar Rotary Club.

He enjoyed playing the trumpet.

Survivors include his wife Sarah "Sally" at home; his son, Robert B. (Sandy) McCrumb III of Volant; Peggy McCrumb (Jeff) McConn of West Alexander, Pa.; Becky McCrumb (Troy) Courson of Mars; Sarah McCrumb (Keith) Korzec of Lebanon, Tenn.; Jessica McCrumb Bachmann of New Orleans, La.; his sister, Charlotte McCrumb Price of Mars; and eight grandchildren.

MCCRUMB - The family of the Rev. Robert Brierly McCrumb II, who died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, will observe a private graveside service at Fair Oaks Cemetery in New Wilmington on Monday, May 18, 2020.

They plan to hold a public memorial service later at a date and time to be announced in this paper as public health conditions permit.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Home, Village of Leesburg, Volant, PA 16156.





