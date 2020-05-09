Robert C. Bark
1933 - 2020
Robert C. Bark, 86, of Waldo, Fla., formerly of Evans City, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Fla.
Born Dec. 13, 1933, in Brackenridge, he was the son of the late Merle H. and Madelyn A. Reed Bark.
He was employed for 30 years as a supervisor for Lava Crucible in Zelienople, and he was also a supervisor at Besco Manufacturing in Zelienople. He was a self-employed electrician in Evans City.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley A. McIndoe Bark; two sons, Robert L. Bark and his girlfriend, Teresa Rogers, of Gainesville, Fla., and Gregory J. Bark and his wife, Lori, of Zelienople; and two grandchildren, Lacy M. Bark of Hudson, Fla., and Alex J. Bark of Goodyear, Ariz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack H. Bark.
BARK - Funeral services for Robert C. Bark, who died Friday, May 1, 2020, were held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


Published in Butler Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
