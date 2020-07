Pastor Robert C. "Bob" Huber passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside.A full obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of the Butler Eagle.HUBER - Arrangements for Pastor Robert C. "Bob" Huber, who died Saturday, July 4, 2020, are incomplete at this time and are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com