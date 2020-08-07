Robert C. Patton, 49, of Harrisville, passed away on Aug. 5, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 20, 1971, in Grove City, to William Patton and Lois Smith Patton.
Robert graduated from Moniteau High School in 1989.
He attended Harrisville Methodist Church.
Robert worked as a union laborer for Local 323 in Butler, for 28 years.
He enjoyed farming on his farmette, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and history.
Robert loved spending time with his family, especially his sons. He owned and operated John Deere tractors and took part in the tractor parade in Harrisville.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sherry L. Shultz Patton, whom he married on May 10, 1997; two sons, James W. Patton and Jacob R. Patton; and two brothers, Daniel (Susan Kirschner) Patton of Harrisville, and Kevin (Jennifer) Patton of Harrisville.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Shultz; a brother-in-law, Larry Thompson; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Thompson and Pam Shultz; his paternal and maternal grandparents; and two uncles, Paul Kay and Donald Patton.
PATTON- Friends of Robert C. Patton, who died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A private funeral service will be held with Pastor James Lewis officiating.
Burial will take place in Big Spring Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to supply their own facial covering and to wear it, along with maintaining social distancing. Groups are limited to 25 people.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.