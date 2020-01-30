Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert C. "Bob" Shoemaker. View Sign Service Information MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4073 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER 429 CENTER AVE Butler , PA 16001 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Paul Roman Catholic Church 128 N. McKean St. Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert C. Shoemaker, 82, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 12, 1937, in Butler, and was the son of the late Kathryn and Francis Shoemaker.

Bob graduated in the Class of 1955 from Butler High School, and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1960. He continued his education by receiving his master's degree and Principal Papers from Westminster College.

Throughout the next 35 years, Bob worked with and highly respected the wonderful, innovative teachers, administrators and students he served in the Seneca Valley School District.

He married Lorraine Ansman on Oct. 5, 1963, at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler, and they had just celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Some of his favorite memories include hunting and fishing with his three sons, his passion for traveling with his wife to over 53 foreign countries, and the cherished times he spent with his grandchildren, Luke, Sydney and Emma.

He served as a lector and eucharistic minister at St. Paul Church for 46 years, and he participated annually in the March for Life in Washington, D.C.

Bob was a member of the Butler Country Club, a former president of the Butler County Symphony Association, a former board member of the Indiana University Alumni Association, and a 35-year auxiliary volunteer for Butler Memorial Hospital.

His hobbies included bridge, biking, hunting, fishing and music, and he especially enjoyed the sounds of Frank Sinatra, the Stan Kenton Band, and The Four Freshmen.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; his three sons, Daniel (Rebecca) Shoemaker of Adams Township, David (Karin) Shoemaker of Raleigh, N.C., and Bryan (Lee Ann) Shoemaker of Adams Township; his grandchildren, Luke Shoemaker, Sydney Shoemaker and Emma Shoemaker; his in-laws, Margie and Mike Balog, Don and Roberta Ansman, Bill and Maxine Rapp, and Carole and Geof Gaddis; and his many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Kathryn and Francis Shoemaker; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frances and William Ansman; his two infant sons, Joseph and Francis Shoemaker; and his sister-in-law, Nancy Rapp.

SHOEMAKER - Friends of Robert C. Shoemaker, who died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, with Father Kevin Fazio officiating.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Butler Catholic School, 515 E. Locust St., Butler, PA 16001.

For more information, please visit



