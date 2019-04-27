Robert D. Paganelli, 86, of Butlerpassed away Thursdayat Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 10, 1932, in Butler, he was the son of the late Deno and Ada Rausch Paganelli.
He was a veteran of the Korean conflict, serving in the U.S. Army.
Robert retired in 1989 from the Butler City Fire Department after 30 years of service.He then worked as a driver for BART for 15 years.
He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
Robert was a life member of VFW Post 249.
He is survived by one son, John D. Paganelli of Butler; one daughter, Carol Bahorich of Butler; one grandson, J.R. Bahorich and his wife, Kelly, of Butler; and one great-granddaughter, Sierra Bahorich.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine DeSantis Paganelli, who passed away Oct. 29, 2011.
PAGANELLI - Friends of Robert D. Paganelli, who died Thursday, April 25, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday from the funeral home.
Entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
