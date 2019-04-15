Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert D. Rockar. View Sign

Robert D. Rockar, 84, of Saxonburg passed away on Saturday at the The Orchards of Saxonburg.

Born Aug. 28, 1934, in Glassmere, he was the son of Andrew Rockar and Helen Burin Rockar.

Bob served in the Army National Guard from 1956 to 1962.

He was a lifelong mechanic and farmer.

He worked at Jack's Ford, Butler County Ford, Stan's Lawn & Garden, and on the family farm.

He was a member of the Western PA Tractor and Truck Pullers, Butler Farm Show and the Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church. He was actively involved in truck and tractor pulls for many years.

Surviving are his son, Dean (Penny) Rockar of Saxonburg; his daughter, Bobbi (Don) Rodgers of Butler; his grandchildren, Travis Tolar, Shane (Nadine) Rodgers, Jacob (Melinda) Rodgers, Andrew Rockar and Pernell Rockar; his great grandchildren, Noah and Peyton Houck, and Cora Rodgers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Ann (Christy) Rockar; and two brothers, Paul Rockar and John Rockar.

ROCKAR - Friends of Robert D. Rockar, who died Saturday, April 13, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Funeral services will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Chris Marshall officiating.

Private burial will be in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

