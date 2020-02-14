Robert D. Shearer, 88, of Cabot passed away on Feb. 12, 2020, at his home.
Born March 18, 1931, in New Kensington, he was the son of Jesse Shearer and Eleanor Duff.
Bob had worked as an electrician for Westinghouse Electric in Cheswick, retiring in 1996.
He served in the U.S. Army during Korea as a medic.
He enjoyed farming, woodworking, handyman services for his family, and watching his grandchildren's sports and activities.
Surviving are his wife, Irene Virostek Shearer, whom he married March 6, 1953; two sons, Douglas Shearer of Phoenix, Ariz., and Scott (Bobbie) Shearer of Cabot; two daughters, Karen (Dan) Russo of Las Vegas, Nev., and Wendy (Lee) McCutchen of Apollo; his brothers, Donald (Shirley) Shearer of Pittsburgh, and Hugh Shearer of Cabot; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Doris Staller; and his daughter-in-law, Susan Knudson.
SHEARER - There will be no visitation for Robert D. Shearer, who died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 Hannahstown Road, Cabot, with Ben Berteau officiating.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, was entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to a local food pantry.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 14, 2020