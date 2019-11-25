Robert David Robinson Jr., 58, of Slippery Rock, passed away Friday Nov. 22, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Nov. 4, 1961, in Grove City, he was the son of Robert David Robinson Sr. and Beverly Diane Kummer Robinson Smith.
He enjoyed animals, music and the outdoors, especially fishing.
Robert is survived by his father, Robert D. Robinson Sr. of Butler; his mother, Beverly Diane Kummer Smith of Portersville; two children; one sister, Sherry (Dave) Fountain of Portersville; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister and best friend, Dee Ann Cross, who passed away Oct. 2, 2019.
ROBINSON - Cremation services for Robert David Robinson Jr., who died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, were entrusted to Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
Online information available at www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 25, 2019