Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Dominick Zanella, 82, of Chicora, passed away at Butler Memorial Hospital on Sunday morning, March 22, 2020, after a very brief illness.

He was born in Goosetown, Donegal Township, on Feb. 20, 1938, and was the son of the late Flori and Ambrosina Flori Zanella.

Robert was a 1956 graduate of Karns City High School. In his high school and teenage years, he played both basketball and baseball on the field very close to the home in which he recently resided. He also coached baseball for many years in Chicora from Pee Wee through legion. He attended a one- room school in Goosetown for the first six years of his education. He went to Karns City in grade seven, and received the eighth- grade American Legion Award.

In his younger years, he installed hardwood floors in Rochester, N.Y., and then worked at the Butler Veterans Hospital as an aide and pharmacy tech for several years. He then was employed at Witco Chemical for nine years, and then worked at AK Steel in Butler for 17 years, retiring from the strip shears department in 2003.

He and his wife took many trips after retirement, which included Hawaii, Alaska, and out West. He loved going to Myrtle Beach every year with his family and eating out at his favorite restaurants.

His other pleasure was hunting with his sons and his grandchildren, even though he became unable his last few years of life.

Family dinners and gatherings were one of his greatest pleasures, and there never was a man who loved his wife, children, and grandchildren more. He was proud of each and every one of their individual accomplishments.

He always had a love for horses and had owned a few.

He was baptized at, married in, and a lifelong member of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora.

He enjoyed the Pirates and Steelers, but dearly loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing. He was one of the original members of the "Goosetown Gang," and was proud of it. He was a softspoken man and never had a bad word to say about anyone.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ferris Zanella, whom he married on June 29, 1957, being married for 62 years; two sons, Robert M. (Alissa) Zanella of Saxonburg, and Mark F. (Lauren) Zanella of Chicora; one daughter, Melissa J. (Bradley) Callihan of Chicora; seven grandchildren, Mark (Brittany) Zanella, Christopher (Julia) Zanella, Amber, Robert, and Matthew Zanella, and Dominick and Trevor Callihan; and his great-grandson Luca Flori Zanella. He also is survived by several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and cousins.

He was the last surviving member of his family, preceded in death by his brothers Ralph, Angelo, and George Zanella; and his two sisters, Mary Rodgers and Alice Sita.

We appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer.

ZANELLA - Should you be able to attend, friends of Robert Dominick Zanella, who died Sunday, March 22, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora. The viewing chapel will be limited to 10 people at a time.

A private family funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora.

Interment will be at Hemphill Cemetery in Chicora, just a short distance away from the home where he was born.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chicora Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box F, Chicora, PA 16025.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit



Robert Dominick Zanella, 82, of Chicora, passed away at Butler Memorial Hospital on Sunday morning, March 22, 2020, after a very brief illness.He was born in Goosetown, Donegal Township, on Feb. 20, 1938, and was the son of the late Flori and Ambrosina Flori Zanella.Robert was a 1956 graduate of Karns City High School. In his high school and teenage years, he played both basketball and baseball on the field very close to the home in which he recently resided. He also coached baseball for many years in Chicora from Pee Wee through legion. He attended a one- room school in Goosetown for the first six years of his education. He went to Karns City in grade seven, and received the eighth- grade American Legion Award.In his younger years, he installed hardwood floors in Rochester, N.Y., and then worked at the Butler Veterans Hospital as an aide and pharmacy tech for several years. He then was employed at Witco Chemical for nine years, and then worked at AK Steel in Butler for 17 years, retiring from the strip shears department in 2003.He and his wife took many trips after retirement, which included Hawaii, Alaska, and out West. He loved going to Myrtle Beach every year with his family and eating out at his favorite restaurants.His other pleasure was hunting with his sons and his grandchildren, even though he became unable his last few years of life.Family dinners and gatherings were one of his greatest pleasures, and there never was a man who loved his wife, children, and grandchildren more. He was proud of each and every one of their individual accomplishments.He always had a love for horses and had owned a few.He was baptized at, married in, and a lifelong member of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora.He enjoyed the Pirates and Steelers, but dearly loved the outdoors and hunting and fishing. He was one of the original members of the "Goosetown Gang," and was proud of it. He was a softspoken man and never had a bad word to say about anyone.He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ferris Zanella, whom he married on June 29, 1957, being married for 62 years; two sons, Robert M. (Alissa) Zanella of Saxonburg, and Mark F. (Lauren) Zanella of Chicora; one daughter, Melissa J. (Bradley) Callihan of Chicora; seven grandchildren, Mark (Brittany) Zanella, Christopher (Julia) Zanella, Amber, Robert, and Matthew Zanella, and Dominick and Trevor Callihan; and his great-grandson Luca Flori Zanella. He also is survived by several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and cousins.He was the last surviving member of his family, preceded in death by his brothers Ralph, Angelo, and George Zanella; and his two sisters, Mary Rodgers and Alice Sita.We appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer.ZANELLA - Should you be able to attend, friends of Robert Dominick Zanella, who died Sunday, March 22, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora. The viewing chapel will be limited to 10 people at a time.A private family funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora.Interment will be at Hemphill Cemetery in Chicora, just a short distance away from the home where he was born.Memorial contributions may be made to the Chicora Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box F, Chicora, PA 16025.For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close