Robert E. Day, 85, of Butler passed away on Sunday at his residence.
He was born Oct. 3, 1933, in Petrolia, and was the son of the late Ralph and Ethel (Larimore) Day.
In his younger years, he had been a basketball, football, baseball and softball player in the area.
He loved playing the lottery, watching sports and had been an avid walker.
Robert was a retired custodian from the Butler School District.
Surviving are his daughter, Kathie Byars of Rome, Ga.; three brothers, Richard Day of East Butler, Regis "Biz" Day of Petrolia, and Larry Day of Beaver; three sisters, Maxine Kamerer of New Castle, Joyce Collier of Butler, and Carol "Cindy" Coleman of Petrolia; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Lewis; and three sisters, June, Joan and Harriet.
DAY - A memorial service for Robert E. Day, who died Sunday, May 5, 2019, will be arranged at a later date.
Private burial at Bear Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 7, 2019