Robert E. "Bob" Dellen, 85, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at home surrounded by his children.
He was born Jan. 3, 1935, in Butler, and was the son of the late Leveo and Mary (Patten) Dellen.
Robert was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps, and was very proud of his service. He served his country actively from 1953 until 1957. He then worked as a Butler police officer from 1959 until 1964. Bob then started what would become his career at Ferro Slag for 18 years, until his retirement from Heckett in 1997.
During this time, he met the love of his life, Evelyn "Evie" (Pfabe) Dellen, whom he was married to until the time of her passing in 1996.
Robert enjoyed the outdoors, and spent numerous summers camping with his family and friends. He was also known to be an avid golfer and loved to travel and take cruises.
Bob was a member of the American Legion Post 117, and the VFW Post 249. He was also a member of the former St. Paul's United Church of Christ.
Robert was the loving father of Robert D. (Kim Johnston) Dellen, Randy (Lori) Dellen and Mary (Len) Dietz, all of Butler; the grandfather of Jessica (Mike Kulick) Dellen of Baltimore, Md., Caitlin Dellen of Butler, Levi Dellen-Moore (Kelly) of Slippery Rock, Jesse Vogel of Butler, and Maggie Dellen-Hartman of Fort Drum, N.Y.; and the great-grandfather of Cooper, Tucker and Rory.
He is also survived by his companion, Joyce Marnick of Butler, with whom he shared many great adventures; his brothers, Ronald Dellen of New Jersey, William Chowning of Michigan, and Russell Kerry of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy and Hazel.
DELLEN - All services for Robert E. "Bob" Dellen, who died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, will be held privately and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Burial will be held at Butler County Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mechling-Shakley Veterans Center, 1413 PA-268, Cowansville, PA 16218, or by telephone at 724-545-9016.
