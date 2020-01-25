Robert E. "Bob" Hair, 71, of Butler passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Robert was born April 6, 1948, in Dunbar, Pa.
Bob loved hunting and fishing in his spare time.
He is survived by his wife, Linda J. Lindberg Hair; his children, Cassie and her husband, Shawn, Christopher and his wife, Samantha, Chad and his wife, Mandy, Matthew and his wife, Melissa, and Curtis; 10 grandchildren, John, Patience, Izabella, Chloe, Zayden, Serenity, Liam, Shawna, Kovis and Terrace; as well as several distant relatives.
HAIR - Private funeral arrangements for Robert E. "Bob" Hair, who died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020