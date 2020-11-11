1/1
Robert E. Kautz Jr.
1956 - 2020
Robert E. Kautz Jr., 63, of Butler passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

He was born Dec. 21, 1956, in Brawley, Calif., and was the son of Elvira Rangel and the late Robert Kautz Sr.

Robert proudly served his country with the U.S. Air Force, from 1975 to 1988, after which he worked for 25 years as an engineering technician, most recently in the fiber optics field.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and tirelessly worked with the Blue Ridge Bull Terrier Rescue to save the breed he loved.

Robert was the loving husband of Elizabeth Priestley Kautz for 22 years; the father of Robert E. Kautz III, Jennifer Lynn Lewis and Victoria Leah Kautz; the brother of Cassandra Scott, Tina Kampbell, Tammy Criswell and Caryn Fitzpatrick; the uncle to Joshua Scott and Karissa Kampbell; and the grandfather of Robert Keith Kautz, Tyler Kautz and Madison Kautz.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Kautz; and his beloved son, Johnathon Kautz.

KAUTZ - Services for Robert E. Kautz Jr., who died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, will be held privately and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
