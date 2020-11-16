Robert E. Palladino, 89, of Butler, formerly of New Castle, passed away surrounded by his family Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his residence.
Born June 13, 1931, in New Castle, Mr. Palladino was the son of Bernardo and Stella (Rich) Palladino.
He graduated from New Castle High School, and later completed an associate degree at Youngstown State University in Ohio.
A proud veteran, Bob honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952.
In 1991, he retired from the Pennsylvania State Police as Captain of Troop D in Butler, following 35 years of service. Bob remained a dedicated advocate of the PSP throughout his life.
An avid reader and bridge player, Bob was a true friend to the many lives he touched throughout the course of his life. He loved socializing with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Barbara Ann Caiazza, whom he married June 21, 1958.
Also surviving is a daughter, Barbara J. Palladino; two sons, Bill Palladino, of Reston, Va., and Mark Palladino, of Butler; and two brothers, Anthony Palladino, of San Mateo, Calif., and Barry Palladino, of New Castle.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
Palladino - In keeping with his wishes, all services for Robert E. Palladino, who died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, will be held privately.
Interment will be at the St. Vitus Cemetery in Shenango Township.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com
