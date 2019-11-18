Robert E. "Bob" Schrecongost, 72, of Fenelton, died Friday in Kane Glen Hazel Nursing Home, Pittsburgh.
Bob was born Aug. 17, 1947, in Kittanning, to Henry R. and Evelyn A. (Hollenbaugh) Schrecongost.
He was a mechanic and a U.S. Army veteran during Vietnam.
Bob was a devoted member of New Testament Baptist Church in Butler, where he assisted with groundskeeping maintenance.
He enjoyed watching and participating in racing at Lernerville Speedway and going out to eat. Bob spent his time reading his Bible, witnessing to many people. He loved the Lord, his parents and his family.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Evelyn A. Schrecongost of Fenelton; his sister, Barbara E. Schrecongost of Fenelton; his brother, Henry "Verne" (Deborah) Schrecongost of Chicora; his sisters, Carolyn (Walter) Mazar of Butler and Marlene (Charles) Twentier of Fenelton; his nieces and nephews, Randy and Brian Schrecongost of Butler, Ron (Jessica) Twentier of Harrisville, Jennifer (Matthew) McCorkle of Sarver and Jessica (Kyle) Smith of Saxonburg; and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Gracie Smith, Colton and Mallory Twentier and John Henry McCorkle.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Henry Robert Schrecongost; and infant brother, Donald Leroy Schrecongost.
SCHRECONGOST - Family and friends of Robert E. "Bob" Schrecongost, who died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.
Additional viewing will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Worthington Baptist Church with the Rev. Brian Lott officiating.
Burial will follow in the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 18, 2019