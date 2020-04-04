Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. "Bob" Snyder. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert E. Snyder, 78, of Clinton Township passed away at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, as a result of complications of Lewy body dementia.

He was born Aug. 4, 1941, in Clay Township, and was the son of the late Charles E. Snyder and Helen Jeanette Cranmer Snyder-Link. He was also the son of the late Herbert B. Link.

Bob attended Moniteau High School and Pittsburgh Barber School.

He operated a barbershop in Clay Township until 1976, when he moved to Clinton Township. Bob was employed at the former Pullman Standard until it closed in 1983. He then founded and operated Snyder Water Well Drilling and Pump Repair, drilling water wells and installing residential water systems, until his retirement in 2011.

Bob was Presbyterian and had attended Glade Run Presbyterian Church in Cooperstown.

He enjoyed his antique John Deere B tractor, deer hunting, horseback riding, John Wayne movies, and southern gospel music.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Duncan Snyder, whom he married Oct. 18, 1969; his sons, Brian P. (Heather) Snyder of Saxonburg, and Scott E. (Kimberly) Snyder of Valencia; his grandchildren, Abigail, Andrew, Emma, Rachel and Isabella Snyder; his brother, Jeffrey L. (Nancy) Link of Butler; and his special friends, Rich and Kathy Hoover of Clay Township.

He is also survived by his in-laws, Dave and Linda Carney, Karen and Frank Halstead, and Bill and Jean Duncan, all of Saxonburg; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

We thank the many special friends and family who visited Bob while he was a resident of Concordia Personal Care in Cabot. Bob will be remembered as a kind-hearted, hard-working husband, father, grandfather and friend.

SNYDER - Graveside services for Robert E. Snyder, who died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, were held for his family by Pastor Stephen P. Gutrudge of Glade Run Presbyterian Church.

Interment was held in Middlesex Methodist Cemetery, Middlesex Township.

Arrangements were entrusted to Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg.

Memorial donations in Bob's memory can be made to the Middlesex Methodist Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, c/o Dave Carney, 511 Deer Creek Road, Saxonburg, PA 16056.

