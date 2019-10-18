Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Thompson. View Sign Service Information William F. Young Funeral Home 132 Main St. West Sunbury , PA 16061 (724)-637-2320 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert E. Thompson, 96, of West Sunbury passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his residence.

Robert was born Aug. 23, 1923, in Prospect. He was the son of the late Joseph M. Thompson and the late Harriet A. Stuart Thompson.

Robert was a 1942 graduate of Tarentum High School and a member of the Mount Zion Baptist Church.

He was raised in Prospect and took care of the family farm, which is now part of Moraine State Park, when his father became ill. Robert was also a truck driver.

Robert is survived by his wife of 65 years, Florence "Flo" Stone Thompson, whom he married on March 29, 1954; two daughters, Cheryl (Tom) Cherry of Freeport, and Terri (Rick) Wagner of West Sunbury; four sons, Curtis (Marilyn) Thompson of Yorktown, Va., Bret (Melissa) Thompson of Hunstville, Texas, Vernon (Linda) Thompson of West Sunbury, and Neal (Bobby) Thompson of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; 18 grandchildren, Chad, Brian, Philip, Gregory, Benjamin, Jeremy, Joshua, Scott, Rick, Chastity, Jin, Melanie, Jenn, Sherri, Carrie, Heather, Ashley and Emily; and nine great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by two sons, Darryl and Keith; five brothers, Joseph, Manford, Walter, Raymond and Melvin; and four sisters, Grace, Mildred "Millie," Hazel and Margaret "Peg."

THOMPSON - The family of Robert E. Thompson, who died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2251 Prospect Road, Prospect.

Services will follow at noon at the church with Robert's nephew, the Rev. Kenneth Thompson, officiating.

Burial will be in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2251 Prospect Road, Prospect, PA 16052.

Online condolences may be submitted at



Robert E. Thompson, 96, of West Sunbury passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his residence.Robert was born Aug. 23, 1923, in Prospect. He was the son of the late Joseph M. Thompson and the late Harriet A. Stuart Thompson.Robert was a 1942 graduate of Tarentum High School and a member of the Mount Zion Baptist Church.He was raised in Prospect and took care of the family farm, which is now part of Moraine State Park, when his father became ill. Robert was also a truck driver.Robert is survived by his wife of 65 years, Florence "Flo" Stone Thompson, whom he married on March 29, 1954; two daughters, Cheryl (Tom) Cherry of Freeport, and Terri (Rick) Wagner of West Sunbury; four sons, Curtis (Marilyn) Thompson of Yorktown, Va., Bret (Melissa) Thompson of Hunstville, Texas, Vernon (Linda) Thompson of West Sunbury, and Neal (Bobby) Thompson of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; 18 grandchildren, Chad, Brian, Philip, Gregory, Benjamin, Jeremy, Joshua, Scott, Rick, Chastity, Jin, Melanie, Jenn, Sherri, Carrie, Heather, Ashley and Emily; and nine great-grandchildren.Robert was preceded in death by two sons, Darryl and Keith; five brothers, Joseph, Manford, Walter, Raymond and Melvin; and four sisters, Grace, Mildred "Millie," Hazel and Margaret "Peg."THOMPSON - The family of Robert E. Thompson, who died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2251 Prospect Road, Prospect.Services will follow at noon at the church with Robert's nephew, the Rev. Kenneth Thompson, officiating.Burial will be in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.Arrangements were entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2251 Prospect Road, Prospect, PA 16052.Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close