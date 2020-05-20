Robert E. Yohn, 92, formerly of Harmony, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, while under the care of St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
Born Feb. 7, 1928, in Zelienople, he was the son of the late Clarence O. Yohn and Grace I. Nesbitt Yohn.
Bob proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He belonged to St. Peter's Reformed Church in Zelienople, and was a former member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Evans City.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fly-fishing. He also enjoyed taking trips to Costco and loved animals, especially dogs.
Bob will be remembered as a strong-willed and faithful man, who always had a smile on his face. He was an inspiration to those around him. Above all, Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be dearly missed.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters, Carol A. Baptiste and her loving companion, Brent McQueen, of Butler, and Nancy L. Meals and her husband, Ted, of Monaca; his grandson, Michael Baptiste and his wife, Brittney; and his great-grandson, Finnegan Baptiste.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Bennett Yohn, who passed away on March 11, 2013; his brother, William Yohn; and his son-in-law, Gerald Baptiste.
YOHN - Friends of Robert E. Yohn, who died Saturday, May 16, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople. Personal facial protection is required by the funeral home to attend the viewing.
A funeral service will be held privately on Friday.
Bob will be laid to rest with military honors at Butler County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 20, 2020.