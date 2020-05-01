Robert Edward Hemmerlin, 82, of Harrisville passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Etna, to Charles Andrew Hemmerlin and Anna Marie Jesteadt.
He married Jane Nellie Grine in 1973, and she preceded him in death in 1993.
He later married the former Martha Ruth Wahl on Aug. 4, 1994, and she survives at home.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and later served in the Army Reserve.
Bob worked with his brothers in operating Hemmerlin Brothers Farm and Greenhouse.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and supporting several wildlife associations. He enjoyed leather crafting, tanning and trapping. He was excellent at woodworking and was a member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
He enjoyed snow skiing and took the family to Peek'n Peak Resort annually, for a holiday skiing outing.
Survivors include his wife, Martha, at home; his son, Michael R. (Carrie) Hemmerlin of Grove City; his stepdaughter-in-law, Melissa Foster of Beaver Falls; his stepsons, Douglas Graham (Denise) Foster of Evans City, and Keith Stanley (Dana) Foster of Callery; his sister, Margaret "Peg" M. (Leroy) Pettis of the Village, Fla.; his brothers, John J. "Jack" (Cathy) Hemmerlin and Charles W. (Darlene) Hemmerlin, all of Slippery Rock; 13 grandchildren, Michaella Jane and Merynne Carrie Hemmerlin, Nathan and Natalie Foster, Haley Foster, Brandon Foster, Brandy Elicker and Lucinda Neese, Shanna Clancy, and Ian, Zachary, Jarred and Shyra Climo; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; and his stepson, Gary Richard "Ricky" Foster.
HEMMERLIN - The family of Robert Edward Hemmerlin, who died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, will hold a celebration of life service at a later date and time and it will be announced in the Butler Eagle.
A private gathering will take place at Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.
Interment will be held in St. Anthony Cemetery, Harrisville.
Memorial contributions may be given to Kindred Hospice in New Castle, the Shriner's Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 1, 2020.