Robert "Bob" Eugene Graham, 74, of East Butler, passed away on April 21, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born Aug. 26, 1945, in Punxsutawney, and was the son of the late Robert Chester Graham and the late Martha Larue Kessler Graham.
Bob was a member of Hill United Presbyterian Church.
He was a member of 322 Ben Hur Lodge AF& AM and Syria Temple AAONMS of Pittsburgh.
Bob enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his wife, Betty Graham, whom he married on Dec. 3, 1966; one son, Thomas Eugene (Barbara) Graham of Butler; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Graham and Declan Graham; two brothers, Gary Graham of Spring Hill, Fla., and Donald Graham of Schertz, Texas; one sister, Linda Boyle of Spring Hill, Fla.; nine nieces; and 11 nephews.
GRAHAM - There will be no public visitation for Robert "Bob" Eugene Graham, who died Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hill United Presbyterian Church, 501 2nd St., Butler, PA 16001, or Butler Health System, One Hospital Way, Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 28, 2020