Robert Floyd Montgomery Sr., 91, of Freeport passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, while surrounded by his family at his home.
Mr. Montgomery was born Aug. 4, 1928, in Apollo, Pa., and was a son of the late Anna (Bowman) Montgomery and Floyd Montgomery.
He was the widower of Jean M. Montgomery, who passed away in 2007.
He was employed by PPG Industries in Creighton for 46 years before retiring in 1990.
He enjoyed hunting, spending time at his camp and gun bashes. He enjoyed watching the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins, and spending time with his friends and family.
Robert is survived by his five sons, Jay Montgomery of Cabot, Karl and Randi Montgomery of Freeport, Ken and Shari Montgomery of Freeport, Robert and Gloria Montgomery Jr. of Saxonburg, and James Montgomery of Saxonburg; and three daughters, Kris and Robert Calorio of Freeport, Judy and Howard Bartlett of Saxonburg, and Audrey Crofutt of Saxonburg.
He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Montgomery of Worthington; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah Piper.
MONTGOMERY - Family and friends of Robert Floyd Montgomery Sr., who died Sunday, March 15, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., Freeport.
Funeral service will be held in private and the burial will be held in Mount Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
To send a condolence please visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020