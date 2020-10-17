Robert "Bob" Frank Simmons Sr., 88, of West Sunbury passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Bob died peacefully of natural causes with his wife of 27 years, Rosemary, and many loved ones by his side.

Bob was born Nov. 7, 1931, in Bridgeville, to Frank and Thelma (Kennedy) Simmons.

The oldest of four sons, Bob helped his father with the family farm and fell in love with farming. Bob served as AF13398118A-1C Regular Air Force Airman, First Class at Nouasseur Air Base near Casablanca in Morocco during the Korean War.

He then settled in West Sunbury with his family on a small farm, where he continued his passion for farming while employed full-time with Cooper Bessemer. He retired from Cooper Bessemer after 42 years, and then was able to build the home and farm of his dreams with his wife, Rosemary, just down the road from where he farmed with his father and children.

He could be found on one of his tractors or the "buggy" hollering out "Cody Cody Cody" to all his cattle with his faithful dog, Barney, by his side.

He was a man of God and an amazing patriarch for his family. The door was always open at Papa's house. He embraced anyone that wanted or needed family and instilled that love for humanity in his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Vodenichar Vincent Simmons; his brothers, Don (Vernieta) Simmons of Butler and Jim (Sandy) Simmons of Boyers; his children, Robert (Alicia) Simmons Jr. and Jeannette (Sonny) Fleeger, both of West Sunbury; his stepchildren, Kelly (Bill) Betz of Dauphin, Pa., and Erin (Sam) Vukela of Aliquippa; his grandchildren, Billy, Jamie, Jennifer, Justin, Megan, Michael, Miranda, Shannon, Sherry, Starrla and TJ; 20 great- grandchildren; and six great-great- grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Richard; two brothers-in-law, Bill and Jim; his former wife, Robby; and his daughter, Janie Kean.

SIMMONS - Services for Robert "Bob" Frank Simmons Sr., who died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Attendance is limited to immediate family to respect social distancing during this time, and all attendees are required to wear masks.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store