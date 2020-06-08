Dear Dorthy,
Deepest sympathy to you and your family for your loss.
Beautiful memories of a beautiful man.
RIP Grig
Love,
Dubby
Robert G. "Bob" Grigoletti Sr., 84, of Butler, passed away Friday evening, June 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 24, 1935, in Butler, and was the son of the late George Grigoletti and the late Margaret (Birckbichler) Grigoletti.
Bob was a 1954 graduate of Butler High School. After high school, he attended Penn State University and Robert Morris College. After college, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He was the owner of the Chestnut Street Inn since 1967, when he took over from his father. He was a branch manager at Associate Finance for 19 years. He was the Butler City controller for 20 years and a longtime member of the Butler Redevelopment Authority.
He was a lifetime member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, Fraternal Order of the Elks 710, American Legion Post 778, a former member of the Butler Country Club and a former member of the Dirty Dozen Golf League.
Bob enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events, spending time at camp, playing gin rummy, watching westerns, golfing and vacationing in Marco Island, Fla., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Thomas) Grigoletti, whom he married July 23, 1966; his sons, Robert "Chip" (Debbie) Grigoletti Jr., of Butler, and Richard "Guy" (Tracy) Grigoletti of Butler; his daughter, Robin (Bryan) Presco of Butler; seven grandchildren, Jeremy Gohn, Matthew Grigoletti, Jason Grigoletti, Joshua Grigoletti, Bryan Presco, Anna Presco and Jordan Grigoletti; his sister, Ruth (Jimmy) Summers of Potomac, Md.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Ufner.
GRIGOLETTI - A Mass of Christian burial for Robert G. "Bob" Grigoletti Sr., who died Friday, June 5, 2020, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., in Butler.
Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Calvary Cemetery, Butler.
Arrangements entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 226 Greater Butler Mart, Butler, Pa., 16001, or to Butler Catholic School, 515 E. Locust St., Butler, Pa., 16001.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 8, 2020.