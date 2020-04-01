Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert G. "Lucky" Nuttall. View Sign Service Information Copeland Funeral Home 981 Brodhead Rd Moon Township , PA 15108 (412)-262-1390 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born June 23, 1940, in Sewickley, and was the son of the late Harriet and William Nuttall.

"Lucky" was a motor inspector at the J&L/LTV Aliquippa Works for 43 years. He was also an active and dedicated member of the Coraopolis Masonic Lodge 674 and the Odd Fellows Clover Lodge 384.

An outgoing prankster, Bob made many friends through work, social organizations and camping.

After his retirement, he enjoyed feeding wildlife and helping friends with handyman projects. Bob had a remarkable optimism about repairing items others had discarded or had deemed as disposable.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra (DeWalt) Nuttall; his daughter, Kimberly (Edward) Kuchtjak of Economy Borough; his grandsons, Alex Kuchtjak (fiancée Nikia Hartzel) of Erie, and Harrison Kuchtjak of Economy Borough; and his sister, Doris Noel.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Nuttall; and his brothers, Dale and Raymond Nuttall.

The Nuttall family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Concordia at the Villa St. Joseph, who provided care during Bob's final stage of life.

NUTTALL - Due to the CDC recommendations, services will be held privately for Robert G. "Lucky" Nuttall, who died Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Arrangements were handled by Copeland Funeral Home, Moon Township.

Please visit







