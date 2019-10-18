Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert G. "Bob" Robb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert G. "Bob" Robb, 76, of Carlisle passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

He was born June 18, 1943, in Butler, and was the son of the late Walter Jr. and Mary (Latkey) Robb.

Bob's proudest and greatest achievements in life were his children and his grandchildren. During his retirement years, his car was known as, "Pup Pups Taxi Services," because he loved transporting his grandchildren to wherever they needed to be.

He honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era.

Bob was a member of American Legion Post 101, where he currently served as finance officer. He retired from the telephone industry after over 40 years of employment with various companies.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carol A. Robb of Carlisle; two children, Denice A. (husband Ryan) Stevenson and Jason M. Robb, all of Carlisle; five grandchildren, Lauren Stevenson, Hunter Robb, Tori (husband Max) Frey, Tristan Robb and Bryce Stevenson; one brother, Walter Robb III of Cumberland, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was excited about his first great-grandchild's expected birth.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Robb.

ROBB - Services for Robert G. "Bob" Robb, who died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

