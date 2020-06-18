Robert G. Wagner Jr., 43, of Butler, formerly of Zelienople, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
He was born Dec. 1, 1976, in Ellwood City.
He was a graduate of Seneca Valley High School.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Sandra Miller Davis; his father, Robert G. (Nora) Wagner Sr.; his brothers, Charles (Mindi) Leach and James (Bonnie) Leach; his sisters, Veronica Wagner and Shelly Foster; his uncle, Dennis G. (Karen) Wagner; his aunts, Dena F. (Kevin) Pizer and Virginia Mick; his nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
WAGNER - Services for Robert G. Wagner Jr., who died Sunday, June 14, 2020, will be held privately by the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 18, 2020.