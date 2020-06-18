Robert G. Wagner Jr.
1976 - 2020
Robert G. Wagner Jr., 43, of Butler, formerly of Zelienople, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
He was born Dec. 1, 1976, in Ellwood City.
He was a graduate of Seneca Valley High School.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Sandra Miller Davis; his father, Robert G. (Nora) Wagner Sr.; his brothers, Charles (Mindi) Leach and James (Bonnie) Leach; his sisters, Veronica Wagner and Shelly Foster; his uncle, Dennis G. (Karen) Wagner; his aunts, Dena F. (Kevin) Pizer and Virginia Mick; his nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
WAGNER - Services for Robert G. Wagner Jr., who died Sunday, June 14, 2020, will be held privately by the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
