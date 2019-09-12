Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Grant "Bob" Cox. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc. 238 Crowe Avenue Mars , PA 16046 (724)-625-2900 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Mars United Presbyterian Church 232 Crowe Ave Mars , PA View Map Service 11:00 AM Mars United Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Grant Cox passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, after living with cancer for 16 years.

He was born Nov. 17, 1938, in Holidays Cove, W.Va., as the only son of J. Frederick and Emma (Hall) Cox.

He graduated from Mars High School in 1956.

He served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in North Africa and subsequently completed his electrician apprenticeship.

He was an active member of the Mars United Presbyterian Church, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 425, the John E. Mair Masonic Lodge 729, the Osiris Shriners, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 499, and the Sunny Majors Travelaires Camping Club.

He and his wife founded the Mars Area Soccer Club in 1986, serving as the first president and certified referee. Additionally, he served as first president of the camping club.

He enjoyed steelhead fishing. As a lifelong RVer, he and his wife enjoyed traveling to the 48 continental United States, eight Canadian provinces, and six Mexican states. In addition, they traveled to Alaska and Hawaii, the majority of Western and Central Europe, Russia, Central America, Eastern and Western Caribbean, and they celebrated his 80th birthday in Japan.

He is survived by his wife, Susan (Clare Craig) Cox, whom he married on Feb. 14, 1970; two sons, Dr. Michael (Dr. Charity Scripture) Cox of San Francisco, and Mr. Steven (Carla Butler) Cox and his grandchildren, Turner, Annabelle, and Miriam of Mars; his sister, Barbara Cox of New York City; his sister-in-law, Dr. Mary Ann Craig of Valencia; and his nephew, Kevin Schuler and his niece, Kristine Schuler, both of Mars.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Peggy Schuler and brother-in-law, Ovel Schuler.

COX - Friends of Robert "Bob" Grant Cox, who died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Mars United Presbyterian Church, 232 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Services will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Steiner, pastor, and the Rev. Dan Turney of Christian Community Church officiating. The family requests that those attending wear red in honor of Bob.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Memorials may be made to Mars U.P. Church, P.O. Box 805, Mars, PA 16046.

